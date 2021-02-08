El Dorado cardiologist killed in Sunday afternoon crash on U.S. Highway 82

EL DORADO, Ark. — A cardiologist in El Dorado was killed on Sunday afternoon during a two vehicle-crash.

According to an Arkansas State Police accident report, the crash happened Sunday, February 7, 2021, at 2:11 P.M. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 82 East near Red Gaddy Road.

A 2016 Chevy Malibu, driven by 18-year-old Harlie Ballard of El Dorado, was driving west along Highwy 82 when a 2001 Lexus LS, driven by 63-year-old Aldo Fonticiella of El Dorado, attempted to pass the Malibu.

As Fonticiella passed Ballard, Fonticiella lost control of the vehicle and struck the rear end of Ballard’s vehicle. Both vehicles ran off of the road and Fonticiella’s struck a tree.

Fonticiella died in the crash and his body has been sent to the Union County Morgue. Ballard and her two passengers were injured during the crash and were taken to the South Arkansas Medical Center for treatment.