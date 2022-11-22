EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, November 21, 2022, the Arkansas Arts Council announced the recipients of the 2023 Governor’s Arts Awards. The award program has a history of recognizing individuals, organizations, and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas.

Two local artists have found their names on the 2023 list of recipients of this award. Jorge Villegas and Maria Botti Villegas are artists and art educators at the South Arkansas Arts Center in El Dorado, Ark., and will both receive this esteemed award at a ceremony in March 2023.

The Villegas were nominated by the South Arkansas Arts Center, where they work and create, for this award and will be receiving the Arts in Education Award for an Arts Educator. The other artists receiving Governor’s Arts Awards are: