EF-1 tornado in Union Parish; National Weather Service issues preliminary report

(KTVE/KARD) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a preliminary report from their storm damage tours after storms Tuesday night.

According to NWS, there was an EF-1 tornado that touched down approximately 8 miles east of Farmerville. They estimate wind speeds were about 105 miles per hour and the damage path was 300 yards at the widest point and about 1.17 miles long.

Investigators say the tornado first touched down near the intersection of Louisiana Highway 2 and Les Parker Road near the Nolan Place Subdivision.

According to the report, the damage path started with a small metal building and as the storm moved forward toward Joe Kennedy Road it intensified snapping nearly 200 softwood and hardwood trees along the path.

Officials tell us the damage path is approximated because the path ended in a place where they were not able to reach it from the ground.

The report says there was one home that had minor shingle damage.