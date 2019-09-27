Eddie Rispone visits Monroe to meet with potential voters

MONROE, La (9/27/19) — Eddie Rispone wants his voice heard in northeast Louisiana.

He shared how excited he is to work and focus on jobs, education, and roadwork if elected.

Rispone met with potential voters to hear their concerns about northeast Louisiana and they had an opportunity to ask final questions leading up to the October 12th election.

His focus is being a governor for the whole state and being a voice for every town.

“I’m gonna be the Governor of Louisiana. Not Arkansas, not Mississippi, not Texas, Louisiana. The Monroe area , northeast is part of Louisiana. I’ve been up here several times as a candidate and I intend for it to be that way when I’m Governor. We’re gonna work together to move the whole state forward,” said Eddie Rispone, Candidate for Governor.

His plan is to work with education, jobs, and infrastructure to move the state forward if elected.