ECPS: Missing person

LAKE PROVIDENCE — Officials with the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing person.

Authorities say Robert James Peeler, age 44, was last seen at his residence on Providence Street in Lake Providence on January 1, 2021.

According to a press release, he was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with a red design on the back.

Peeler is a black male of medium build, dark complexion.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-558-2800.