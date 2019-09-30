East Richland Water System issues limited boil advisory

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — The East Richland Water System has issued a limited boil advisory for a portion of their customers.

According to a press release, this advisory comes after the system had to interrupt service to customers on Fallen Road due to leak repairs.

The water system advises that all customers on Fallen Road boil their water for one full minute before use.

The advisory will remain in place until samples have been deemed safe by the Office of Public Health’s State Regional Laboratory.

