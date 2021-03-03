East Carroll Parish wreck kills one and seriously injures three others

EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana State Police say one person has died as a result of their injuries in a single vehicle crash. Three others are being treated for serious injuries.

According to police, on Wednesday, March 3, just after 4:00 p.m. they were called to U.S. Highway 65 north of Lake Providence to investigate a fatal crash. Police say this crash killed Chardasia Rice, 22, of Monroe.

Troopers say the initial investigation shows a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Taylor Turner, 22, of Arlington, Texas was heading north on U.S. Highway 65 and, for reasons still under investigation, Turner’s car crossed the centerline, traveled off the roadway and hit a tree.

Police say Rice was not wearing their seatbelt in the car, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The two unrestrained juvenile passengers, ages one and two, were thrown from the car and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police say Turnner, who was also unrestrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Police say a routine toxicology test was administered and this crash is still under investigation.