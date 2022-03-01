EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — If you live in the East Carroll Parish area and your child wants to play baseball, mark your calendars because registration starts on March 5th.

The East Carroll Parish Summer Youth Baseball program will hold a registration event on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, March 5-7, at the Eugene Haley Sports Complex from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. According to event organizers the program is open for both boys and girls. They are splitting the leagues into two groups, major and minor. The minor league will be for ages 6-8 years-old and the major league will be for ages 9-11 years-old.

Organizers tell us there will be a registration fee of $40.00 per child. That fee will cover a jersey, cap, and socks. When you go to get registered you will need the child’s birth certificate and medical insurance card with you.

