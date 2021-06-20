East Carroll Parish single-vehicle crash claims the life of an elderly man

EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 585 that claimed the life of 78-year-old Joseph Lecompte on June 19.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, Lecompte’s 2004 Toyota Tacoma was traveling west of LA Highway 585 when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole.

The driver was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.

In 2021, there have been 25 fatal crash investigations that have resulted in 28 deaths.