Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms first case of COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Press Release) – The East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the first case of the Corona Covid-19 virus in East Carroll Parish.

We would like to confirm that it is most important than ever that you stay at home.

Please know that we will keep you up to date as we receive information.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories