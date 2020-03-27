East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms first case of COVID-19

(Press Release) – The East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the first case of the Corona Covid-19 virus in East Carroll Parish.
We would like to confirm that it is most important than ever that you stay at home.
Please know that we will keep you up to date as we receive information.
