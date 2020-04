EAST CARROLL PARISH, La. – According to the East Carroll Sheriff’s Office, there is now a mandatory curfew in effect from 10 PM to 5 AM effective immediately.

This curfew will remain in effect until rescinded.

This curfew will be strictly enforced.

