WEST CARROLL, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 18, 2023, an East Carroll murder suspect was taken into custody as a Fugitive From Justice in Pioneer, Louisiana. The West Carroll Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Louisiana State Police that Omarion Wingate, 18, was hiding in a mobile home in Pioneer. U.S. Marshals, Louisiana State Police SWAT/Investigators, Oak Grove Police, Pioneer Police, and the West Carroll Sheriff’s Office responded.

The mobile home was surrounded, and the order to exit the home was given. Without incident, Wingate was taken into custody after a brief period.

The charge of Second Degree Murder from East Carroll Parish was brought against Wingate when he was booked into the West Carroll Sheriff’s Office as a Fugitive From Justice. Wingate was later transported to River Bend Detention Center by East Carroll Deputies.