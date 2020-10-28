Early voting ends; Comparing the voter turnout numbers to 2016 Presidential Election

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD ) — Throughout the day, the lines were pretty normal compared to what would be expected on the last day of early voting. People we spoke to say they waited in line for about 30 minutes to an hour before getting inside. Breaking down the numbers for early voting from the latest update. In Ouachita Parish, 25,713 votes have come in so far. In Lincoln Parish, 8,035 have been recorded. Statewide, 860,840 voted have been filled out.

To compare that to 2016, in Ouachita Parish, 21,680, Lincoln Parish had 5,853, and Statewide there were 531,555 early votes.

