ELECTION DAY: Polls open Saturday April 24 at 7:00 a.m.

UPDATE: WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Polls open for April 24th at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.

What’s on the ballot ?

WEST MONROE, LA– (KARD/KTVE) (April 9, 2021 1:27 p.m.) Early voting for the upcoming April 24th election will begin Saturday, April 10 through Saturday, April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, except Sunday, April 11.

Citizens who choose to vote early may do so by visiting their local parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.

Citizens can use Louisiana’s GeauxVote Mobile app to locate parish early voting locations, Election Day voting sites, or view their sample ballot. Election information can also be found by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

According to Sec. of State Kyle Ardoin’s office, polling commissioners are being supplied with personal protective equipment and will be regularly sanitizing designated areas and wiping down voting machines between each voter. Hand sanitizer will also be provided to voters and wearing a mask is recommended, but not required.

Voters may use a Louisiana driver’s license, a Louisiana Special ID, a generally recognized ID with a picture and signature, or a digital license via LA Wallet.

For more information, contact the Elections Division at 800-883-2805 or elections@sos.la.gov