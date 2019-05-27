Early morning crash lands Mangham man behinds bars for gun and drugs charges

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(5/27/19) OUACHITA PARISH -- An early morning crash has landed one Mangham man behinds bars on weapons and drug charges.

According to arrest reports, 22-year-old Austin Nealy was in a single-vehicle crash on LA Highway 139 sometime after 3 a.m. Monday morning.

State troopers say Nealy was slurring his words and had an unsteady balance.

Troopers found 11 full Xanax bars, 13 halved Xanax bars, a .270 Cal rifle, and a .22 Cal revolver inside the vehicle when conducting a search.

Nealy admitted that the Xanax was his and that he had taken a quarter of a bar before driving.

Troopers also discovered that a 15-year-old was inside the vehicle during the crash.

As the arresting officer was taking Nealy to be booked, a small blue container with 9 more Xanax bars was found.

Nealy is charged with Driving While Intoxicated, Possession of Xanax, Possession of Xanax While In Possession of a Firearm, and Possession While In The Presence of Person Under 17.

His bond has been set at $27,500.