WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police and Louisiana State Troopers are teaming up to roll out the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign for Christmas and the New Year.
West Monroe Police and Louisiana State Troopers will work together to conduct a sobriety and occupant protection checkpoint.
The checkpoint will be inside the city limits of West Monroe on Friday, December 18, 2020 between 7pm and Midnight.
Police say, drunk driving is a problem that drivers on our highways across the nation face and it is more prevalent during the holidays.
According to the police department, drunk drivers play a role in 40 percent of traffic deaths over Christmas and New Year’s Day.
The U.S. Department of Transportation reports that 300 Americans die each year in the days surrounding the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. An average of 27 people die each day in December due to drunk-driving wrecks.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- DWI Checkpoint scheduled for Friday, December 18th in West Monroe
- MISSING CHILD: Adams County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenager
- Healthy Eating and Low-Stress Tips for the Holiday Season
- Trump says Barr resigning, will leave before Christmas
- Local Salvation Army gives update on 2020 Bell Ringing