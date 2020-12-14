DWI Checkpoint scheduled for Friday, December 18th in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — West Monroe Police and Louisiana State Troopers are teaming up to roll out the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign for Christmas and the New Year.

West Monroe Police and Louisiana State Troopers will work together to conduct a sobriety and occupant protection checkpoint.

The checkpoint will be inside the city limits of West Monroe on Friday, December 18, 2020 between 7pm and Midnight.

Police say, drunk driving is a problem that drivers on our highways across the nation face and it is more prevalent during the holidays.

According to the police department, drunk drivers play a role in 40 percent of traffic deaths over Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reports that 300 Americans die each year in the days surrounding the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays. An average of 27 people die each day in December due to drunk-driving wrecks.