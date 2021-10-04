Duty Ferry, LA 559, announces temporary operating hours

CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced today that the Duty Ferry on LA 559 in Enterprise will have temporary operating hours for Tuesday, October 5, 2021, through Sunday, October 10, 2021. Normal operating hours will resume Monday, October 11, 2021.

The Duty Ferry will operate from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, through Sunday, October 10, 2021.

For more information, Call (318) 412-3100 or (800) 256-1610 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org.