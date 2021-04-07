Duty Ferry in Enterprise releases temporary operating hours Thursday-Sunday

ENTERPRISE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Duty Ferry on LA 559 in Enterprise will have temporary operating hours from 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. for Thursday, Apri 8, 2021, through Sunday, April 11, 2021. Normal operating hours will resume Monday, April 12, 2021.

Detour: LA 124 East to LA 8 East to US 425 North to LA 128 West to LA 4 West to LA 559.

Safety Reminder:
DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information:
Call (318) 412-3100 or (800) 256-1610 or 511 or visit www.511LA.org for additional information. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MYDOTD, the Way to Geaux Application for iPhone or Android devices or the DOTD Facebook page.

