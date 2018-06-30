Duck Commander the tour opens Sunday Video

West Monroe, La. - From a log cabin in the woods to multi-million dollar empire the Robertson family's journey is one to admire.

"It's inspirational," says Maureen Daly, executive producer of Duck Commander the tour.

For the first time ever the family is sharing that journey with you with a brand new attraction at the infamous Duck Commander Warehouse here in West Monroe.

"This is the iconic warehouse where the duck calls were built for many years duck dynasty was filmed here," says Daly.

The A&E hit television show Duck Dynasty put West Monroe on the map. That's why the the exhibit is attached to the warehouse.

Walking through the exhibit each room has a specific them related to the family.



"Expect to learn about the entire history and the progression of the family of the faith journey of the business enterprise," says Daly.

When you make it to the duck call room not only will you learn how the Robertson family made their legendary duck call but you will have the option to make one of your own."

Daly says it took almost two years for the exhibit to come to life. Set designers from Los Angeles, California, some that worked on famous movies like the Titanic, added their expertise to make sure you get the full experience.

"As somebody would learn about Elvis Presley and his family when they visit Graceland or Dolly as Dollywood, they will learn the same thing about this particular family and its history through the tour," says Daly.

The exhibit opens to the public this Sunday July, 1. For more information click here.