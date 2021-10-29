Dubach woman killed in fatal two-vehicle accident in Lincoln Parish

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday October 28 shortly after 8:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F investigated a fatal two-vehicle crash.

Per the release, 54-year-old Edith Anderson of Dubach was killed in the crash, which occurred on McCullin Road west of LA Hwy 563.

During the investigation, troopers determined that a 1999 Ford F-250 being driven by 62-year-old Levi McCullin, Jr. of Ruston was traveling east on McCullin Road when it crossed the centerline and struck Anderson’s vehicle which was headed East.

Anderson who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident, was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

McCullin was also not wearing a seatbelt at the time and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have determined that impairment was a factor in the crash, and have submitted toxicology samples for analysis.

Louisiana State Police have issued a caution to motorists, stating:

“Impaired driving continues to be a major problem throughout Louisiana. Whether impaired through alcohol, drugs, or a combination of the two, the consequences of driving while impaired remain the same. Making good choices while in motor vehicles such as; never driving while impaired, always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained, and avoiding all distractions can often mean the difference between life and death.”

Louisiana State Police

