Drop The Beat: Anti-bullying lessons through the performing arts

(MONROE, La.) — Area students received a very serious lesson on bullying through performing arts today.

Kabuki Dancers, a group based out of Acadiana, is traveling across Lousiana to tackle some of the youth’s toughest obstacles through spoken word and dance.

Their new anti-bullying program “Drop the B.E.A.T.”, or Bullying Ends After Talking, encourages kids to be kind to one another and speak up if they see a peer being bullied.

“Trying to get them in the habit of understanding of how they can affect people, especially throughout their whole lives. Some people are affected by something that happened to them at such a young age,” said Kabuki dancer Morgane Prejean.

The Kabuki Dancers will be in Ouachita Parish throughout the next week performing and holding workshops.

Below is a list of all the performance dates/times:

Monday, July 15: Performances at 10 AM and 2 PM, Ouachita Parish Library – Main Branch, 1800 Stubbs Avenue – Monroe, LA

Tuesday, July 16th: Performance at 10 AM, Ouachita Parish Library – Louise Williams Branch, 140 Bayou Oaks Drive – Monroe, LA

Tuesday, July 16th: Performance at 2 PM, Ouachita Parish Library – Carver-McDonald Branch, 2941 Renwick Street – Monroe, LA

Wednesday, July 17th: Performance at 10 AM, Ouachita Parish Library – Searcy Memorial Branch, 5775 Jonesboro Road – West Monroe, LA

Wednesday, July 17th: Performance at 2 PM, Ouachita Parish Library – Ollie Burns Branch, 5601 US 165 By-Pass – Richwood, LA

