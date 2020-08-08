Driver Killed in Fiery Lincoln Parish Crash

Lincoln Parish – On August 8, 2020, shortly before 4:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal crash on Gahagan Road near U.S. Highway 80. This crash claimed the life of 33-year-old Jasmine Goldsmith of Ruston.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Jeep Laredo, driven by Goldsmith, was traveling north on Gahagan Road, approaching the intersection with U.S. Highway 80. For reasons still under investigation, Goldsmith failed to yield at the intersection’s stop sign. Goldsmith’s vehicle traveled across the travel lanes of U.S. Highway 80 and off the highway, where it struck a large tree. After impact with the tree, the vehicle caught fire and became engulfed in flames.

Two passengers inside the vehicle were able to exit and were transported to a hospital with serious injuries. Goldsmith was trapped in the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. Due to the damage sustained in the fire, seat belt usage is unknown for all occupants. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2020, Troop F has investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 33 deaths.