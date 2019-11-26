Driver dies in single vehicle crash on I-20 near Rayville

Rayville, La. (11/26/19)— In the morning hours of November 25, 50 year old Regina Watson, of Pioneer, Louisiana, was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-20, near Rayville.

According to Louisiana State Police, at around 8:40 A.M., a 2007 Kia Sorento, driven by the victim, was travelling westbound on I-20, just west of Rayville.

For reasons still under investigation, Watson’s vehicle veered onto the median, causing her to over-correct her steering, travel back across both westbound lanes, and overturn.

Watson was wearing her seat belt, but pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology is pending, and the crash is still under investigation.

