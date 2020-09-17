Drive-Through Job Fair Set Thursday

(KTVE/KARD) – Without ever leaving your car you could be one step closer to a new job. On Thursday, expect several vehicles to be lined up around the Monroe Civic Center filled with job seekers searching for that next opportunity.

A drive-through job fair is being held with over 20 local employers. It’s the first of its kind to be put together by the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with The Ouachita Workforce Development Board 8, Region 8 Career Solutions Center, Stephens Media Group, and the City of Monroe.

Organizers say don’t come resume in-hand, expecting an interview. Sue Nicholson, President & CEO of the Monroe Chamber of Commerce, says the process is simple

“They’ll drive up. We’ll hand them a packet that has Department of Labor information in it and all of those 22 flyers in there. So then once they get home, they can go through look at them,” said Nicholson.

Many of the available opportunities are in career fields that were hard hit when the Coronavirus Pandemic began.

“They’re mostly going to be retail, some food, a couple of healthcare,” Nicholson explained.

Even if you are not looking for a job, perhaps you know someone that is. Even if it is not for yourself, regardless of who comes to the job fair Nicholson says no one will be turned away.

“Right now the job market has been a little better for Monroe, I think our current unemployment rate is 8. 4,” said Nicholson. “Nothing really to be excited about but it could be a lot worse. And so each time we get somebody back to work we notch that unemployment rate down”

The event will happen Thursday from 10 AM to 2 PM at the Monroe Civic Center. Organizers say from start to finish the process should take about 20 minutes.