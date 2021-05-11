Dr. Michelle McEacharn named Dean of ULM College of Business and Social Sciences

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The University of Louisiana Monroe announces Dr. Michelle McEacharn as the new Dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences.

According to a press release, ULM President, Ron Berry said McEacharn possesses qualities essential for a college dean – experience, expertise, and enthusiasm.

“The university is truly fortunate to have Dr. Michelle McEacharn accept the position of dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences. She is an outstanding teacher and scholar who will provide strong advocacy and leadership for the college. Dr. McEacharn will be able to begin immediately leading the college towards new levels of achievement,” said Berry.

This is what McEacharn said when asked why she wanted to be dean: “Who wouldn’t want to serve in this role at this time? The excitement across campus is genuine and pervasive with Ron Berry as president. What a bright future for ULM under his direction.”

Over the years, McEacharn has filled several roles at ULM.

McEacharn currently serves as the executive director for the Federation of Business Disciplines and is a recent past president for the Northeast Chapter of the Society of Louisiana CPAs. She was awarded the Lifetime Achievement in Accounting Education Award by the Society of Louisiana Certified Public Accountants in 2009 and the Outstanding Educator for the Southwest Region of the American Accounting Association in 2008.