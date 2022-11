WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, Downtown West Monroe will be hosting the Christmas on the River 5k and Walk. The event will begin at 8:30 AM at Alley Park in Downtown West Monroe and the walk will commence at 8:45 AM.

Photo courtesy of Downtown West Monroe

Participants can also wear their best Christmas attire for a chance to win the costume contest. The entry fee for the event is $30, and the proceeds will go towards the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group.

If you would like to register, CLICK HERE.