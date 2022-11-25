WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Beginning November 25, 2022, Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group will be offering wagon rides that take you on a tour of the lights in Downtown West Monroe and Downtown Monroe. Rides will depart from Alley Park every 30 minutes from 5 PM to 9 PM, and rides will be available every Friday and Saturday through December 23, 2022.

Photo courtesy of Downtown West Monroe

Tickets can be purchased for $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. Proceeds will go towards the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group for improvements to the downtown riverfront property.

The wagon ride are sponsored by the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce and Vanguard Realty.