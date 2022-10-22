WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD)— Fall is in full swing, and many of the weekends are packed with events for the whole family. One of many fall events held in Downtown West Monroe today was a fall market.

Adrienne LaFrance-Wells, the West Monroe Main Street director, tells us more about this event. “We’ve had a wonderfully full day downtown in downtown West Monroe. We’ve had our fall market on the alley. It’s been a beautiful warm fall day and everyone has really turned out. We’ve had a packed slate of vendors today. And then, of course, Jac’s Craft Smokehouse is celebrating their anniversary with the street party, so they’ve had antique cars and jumpers for the kids and are over at businesses downtown are busy as well. So it’s been a wonderful day of gathering as a community already in our downtown. “

Then LaFrance-Wells tells us why it’s important to hold events like this for the community. “Anytime we can invite people to come downtown and learn about what we have to offer and create some memories with family. We want to be able to offer that to the community to help our quality of life and, of course, to sustain and help grow our small business community and our wonderful vendors here today as well. You know, we might have a future business owner or brick and mortar business owner with us today, so we want to give them an opportunity to test the market and make those connections to help grow their business.”