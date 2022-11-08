EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The annual Holiday Lighting in El Dorado, Ark., is kicking off the holiday season on November 17, 2022. The lighting ceremony will start at 5:30 PM on the east side of the Union County Courthouse.

A large gathering of residents, public officials, and entertainers come together to watch the ceremony. The night will not only include the lighting ceremony, but will also be filled with live entertainment from local dance groups, singers, and other performers.

The 2022 ceremony will be emceed by Main Street’s Beth Brumley, KTVE’s Cindy Langston and United Way’s Alexis Alexander. Santa Clause will be the honorary switch-thrower, and he will be available for pictures after he illuminates the downtown district with holiday lights.

These photos with Santa are free and can be taken with cell phones or personal cameras. The Salvation Army of El Dorado will hand out free cookies and hot chocolate to the crowd and launch its Red Kettle campaign.