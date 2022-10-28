CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Downtown Network in Camden, Arkansas is hosting the Moonlight Shopping Madness on November 11, 2022. The event will be happening from 5 PM to 8 PM and will be a night of shopping with many local businesses.

Every purchase at a participating business will enter you into a drawing. Other things to look forward to throughout the night are: The Muppet Christmas Carol showing in the park next to Artesana Soaps, courtesy of Camden Bible, Pictures with Santa at Southern Realty Group, and CASA Popcorn & Hot Cocoa Fundraiser, courtesy of Camden Bible, Freedom Church, & Artesana Soaps.

For more information on this and other events in Camden, visit ExploreCamden.com.