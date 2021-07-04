Downsville man killed in fatal two-vehicle crash

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Saturday July 3 shortly after 6pm, Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on LA Highway 15 north of Farmerville, which claimed the life of a Downsville man.

Per the release, the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 21-year-old Wiley Reeves of Farmerville was going South on LA Hwy 15 when, for reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled into the Northbound lane and struck a 2010 GMC Canyon driven by Johnny Sims of Downsville.

During the accident, Sims was properly restrained, but after being taken to a local hospital, he passed away due to his injuries. Reeves was also taken to a local hospital, but only had minor injuries. Reeves was also ticketed for Driving Left of Center, and No Seatbelt

Toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Louisiana State Police Troop F has investigated 27 fatal crashes which have resulted in 30 deaths.