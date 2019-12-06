Downsville man dies after being struck by vehicle following crash in Lincoln Parish

CHOUDRANT, La. — A Downsville man was killed on Thursday night after a crash on I-20.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 8:15 PM on I-20 near Choudrant exit.

Police say 49-year-old Chance Perkins, of Downsville, was travelling east on I-20 when his vehicle hit the rear end of an 18-wheeler. After the crash, Perkins got out of his vehicle and was then struck by another vehicle passing by.

Perkins was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

