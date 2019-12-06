Downsville man dies after being struck by vehicle following crash in Lincoln Parish

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHOUDRANT, La. — A Downsville man was killed on Thursday night after a crash on I-20.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened around 8:15 PM on I-20 near Choudrant exit.

Police say 49-year-old Chance Perkins, of Downsville, was travelling east on I-20 when his vehicle hit the rear end of an 18-wheeler. After the crash, Perkins got out of his vehicle and was then struck by another vehicle passing by.

Perkins was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories