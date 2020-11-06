Downsville man arrested on several charges after fighting with police

West Monroe, La. (KTVE/KARD) (11/06/20)— On 11/05/20, deputies were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle on Highway 15.

Upon arrival, deputies identified arrestee as Jamie Barmore, age 30 of Downsville, asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. Deputies were aware of multiple active arrest warrants on him.

Deputies then identified themselves as law enforcement and gave Barmore several loud, verbal commands to exit the vehicle.

Jamie Barmore

Barmore refused to exit the vehicle, at which time deputies were required to remove him forcefully.

Once outside the vehicle, Barmore began resisting, striking all three deputies on the scene with both punches and kicks, as he actively resisted arrest for approximately five minutes.

Barmore was finally taken into custody and advised of his Rights per Miranda, which he acknowledged and chose to waive.

Barmore stated he didn’t know why he resisted and that he had been on meth for the past two days.

He was then transported to OCC where he was booked on the charges of :

One count of Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence

Three counts of Battery of a Police Officer

One count of Theft-Felony

One count of Possession of Firearm or Carrying a Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

