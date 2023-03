DOWNSVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Just in time for the Easter holiday, one local couple has opened a self- serving egg stand. Stacy and Jennifer McVay say they wanted to bring something unique and lighthearted to the community.

The fresh farm eggs are $3.00 for a dozen. You can stop by 982 Highway 552 in Downsville. The egg stand operates on the honor system and is open to the public.