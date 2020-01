To stay ahead of the storm, make sure you download KTVE/KARD’s weather app. It’s a whole new way to get the weather in the Arklamiss faster and easier.

We’ve upgraded our Weather App in the App Store and the Google Play market.

Get the weather faster and easier while you’re on the go!

Click here to download the new app from the Apple App Store.



Click here to download the new app from the Google Play market.