KTVE/KARD (04/01/21) — The public is invited to West Monroe High School Rebel Stadium this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. for a special Easter service.

Join First West with your family to celebrate Easter with Easter eggs and other activities.

The event will be held outdoors with social distancing in place for your safety.

Special guest will be Doug Pederson, a former ULM and NFL quarterback turned Super Bowl winning head coach.