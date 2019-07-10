Double the fun & economic growth for next year’s Mardi Gras celebration

WEST MONROE, La (07/09/19–If you’ve lived in Louisiana long enough, then you know the excitement that comes with Mardi Gras. This year, two West Monroe women have decided to add something to the celebrating.



When February comes, Monroe and West Monroe can be expecting a new Krewe. Don’t worry the Krewe of Janus will still be marching…but next season promises double the fun and, organizers hope, double the economic growth.



The Twin Cities Krewe De Riviere has been in the works for the past couple of years. But February 2020, brings its debut.



“Our community is usally very supportive so I think our commuity will get out. And I think regionally beacuse the people are always looking for family friendly Mardi Gras.” said Alana Cooper, President and CEO of Monroe-West Monroe Convention & Visitors Bureau.



This new Krewe will have a traditional New Orleans feel with floats, walking groups, riding groups, plenty of goodies and a roaring 20’s theme.

However, its royalty will set it apart. “Our king will be a member of our service and our queen will be someone maybe from make a wish or Saint Jude,” said Judy Babb, President of the Twin cities Krewe De Riviere.



The parade route will be different from the Krewe of Janus, more on the West Monroe side of the river.

“They’ll want to see the development that has happened to the downtown area and West Monroe area,” said Babb.



The Krewe De Riviere parade will be February 8th at 5 p.m. starting at West Monroe High School and ending around the Ouachita Parish Courthouse.



“It will give us two weekend of Mardi Gras , just like many other communities. From Mobile to Shreveport to South Louisiana, where they have two weekends or even more of that,” said Cooper.



There are hopes that adding a second parade will bring in more visitors and will help showcase our growing community.



“It will be another draw for people to come in and visit, spend money. They’ll go out to eat, they’ll go shopping, they’ll spend dollars. It will make an economic impact to the community,” said Cooper.

If you want to join the Krewe, you can up until the day of the parade.

As well as build your own float or ride on one built by the Krewe. Nominations for King and Queen will open in November.

Twin Cities’ Krewe of Janus:

WHEN: February 15th

THEME: The Magic of Fairtales

Below is this years route for Krewe of Janus:

Twin Cities’ Krewe De Riviere:

WHEN: February 8th (5:00 P.M.)

WHERE: Starts at West Monroe High School

THEME: Roaring 20’s

Below is last years route for Krewe De Riviere: