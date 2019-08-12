DOTD warns motorists of roundabout construction on Arkansas Road

WET MONROE, La. — (8/12/19) The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that construction on the roundabouts of the Arkansas Road (LA 616) widening project in West Monroe, Ouachita Parish is progressing.

Four signalized intersections are being replaced with roundabouts to significantly improve traffic flow and safety through the corridor.

Work on the roundabouts at the intersections of Warren Drive and Kiroli Road on LA 616 is anticipated to be completed no later than August 22, 2019.

Once work at those intersections is completed, motorists should be aware that the traffic pattern will be shifted from a signalized intersection to a roundabout.

If you’ve never driven through a roundabout, now is a great time to learn! Watch the video below that guides you through the easy process of maneuvering a roundabout.