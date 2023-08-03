LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On August 3, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a shoulder closure on US Highway 80 in Lincoln Parish due to trucks and equipment parked in the area because of the train derailment that occurred on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

DOTD reminds motorists that it is unsafe and unlawful to drive onto a closed road past a “road closed” barricade at any time for any reason. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development

