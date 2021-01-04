DOTD: Roundabout coming to US 425 in Rayville

RICHLAND PARISH, La. — On Monday the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced a construction project that would bring a roundabout to US 425 in Rayville.

The $4.4 million project was awarded to Amethyst Construction, Inc. and is expected to begin in early 2021.

The single-lane roundabout will be at the intersection of US 425 (Louisa/Julia Streets), Grimshaw Street, and Christian Drive.

According to LA DOTD, the entire project is expected to take a year to accomplish as long as the weather cooperates.