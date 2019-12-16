DOTD honors employee who was killed in Lincoln Parish crash earlier this year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — At 12:30 p.m., Mr. Johnny Cole was honored for his service to the state as part of the DOTD. Cole was killed in June of 2019 while working in Lincoln Parish.

DOTD said, “Mr. Cole was a Sign Specialist in the Monroe District, an 11-year employee of DOTD, a husband, and father of two young children. The crash that claimed his life could have been prevented.”

Today’s events include a memorial service for Cole and details about safety enhancements for DOTD workers in the field.

