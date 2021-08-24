DOTD announces that portions of Coleman Avenue will be closed beginning on Wednesday August 25

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced that starting Wednesday August 25 at 7 a.m., portions of Coleman Avenue will be closed.

Coleman Avenue will be closed from its intersection with North Riverfront Street and South Riverfront Street to South 1st Street.

The closure is associated with the Endom Bridge realignment project, and is needed in order to realign Coleman avenue.

The Endom Bridge and both North Riverfront Street and South Riverfront Street will remain open. The project is expected to be completed in early 2022.