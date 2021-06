WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Per an announcement from the Louisiana Department of Transportation, construction work on a portion of LA 582 from the intersection of LA 582 and LA 17 in Forest to the East Carroll Parish line is now completed.

The portion of road, which was previously closed on February 1st, is now re-opened to thru traffic, and DOTD would like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation during the duration of this project.