DOTD announces a new roundabout in Monroe on LA 594

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that they will soon begin work on a new roundabout on LA 594 at Rowland Road.

The purpose of the single-lane roundabout is to improve safety at the intersection, which currently is only controlled by stop signs.

The project is expected to cost approximatedly $1.3 million, and includes drainage work, roadway widening, and curb and gutter installation.

The construction will be phased to maintain traffic on LA 594, but total road closures on Rowland Road will be required occasionally.

Construction on the roundabout is excpected to begin on Tuesday September 7, with the project expected to be completed in the Summer of 2022, with weather permitting.