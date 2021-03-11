Donors Needed For A New Disabled American Veterans Van

Monroe, La. (03/11/21)— The Chennault Aviation & Military Museum is seeking assistance from the public in raising funds for a new van for the General Claire Chennault Flying Tiger Chapter 51 of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

The DAV utilizes a van for driving veterans to and from the VA hospital in Jackson, Mississippi for appointments. The chapter’s current van is in an inoperable state leaving veterans unable to secure transit to their appointments. However, the Museum has an opportunity to apply for grant funding in November 2021 for a new Ford Transit Connect 7-Passenger Van. The grant is a matching fund grant meaning that the Museum is supporting the DAV efforts to raise half of the funding with the grant supplying the other half. Presently, the Museum has raised nearly $5,000 thanks to the public, but more is needed. The total amount the Museum must raise is $14,500.

DAV Service Officer, Michael Shaw, says of the need for a new van, “We have helped many veterans with their disabilities, and, at the same time, with very little money, purchased a used van. The van is currently unusable, and there are too many veterans that need transportation to their appointments without worries.”

Anyone interested in donating to the van fund is invited to visit chennaultmuseum.org or call the Museum at (318) 362-5540 to do so. Checks can be mailed to CAMM, 701 Kansas Lane, Monroe, LA 71203.

The Disabled American Veterans was founded in 1920, after the Spanish flu pandemic, by Captain Judge Marx. The purpose of the DAV is to help veterans receive their full benefits as well as provide transportation to VA appointments. Michael Shaw founded the local chapter of the DAV in 2013 and annually has helped veterans receive over two million dollars in benefits, annually.

The Chennault Aviation & Military Museum is a 501©3 non-profit. Spanning all wars from Civil War through Iraqi Freedom and representing all military branches, the museum honors veterans, soldiers, and patriotism.