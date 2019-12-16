Donations from Christmas Cheer Food Drive collected and delivered to the Food Bank of NELA

MONROE, La. — One in six people in the state of Louisiana struggle with hunger, that’s nearly 800 thousand people! That’s why we hoped to spread some holiday cheer and feed those in the Arklamiss with our annual Christmas Cheer Food Drive.

Several schools across the Arklamiss have been accepting non-perishable food items over the past month. All the donated items were collected and delivered by Coca-Cola to the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana.

We caught up with administrators and students at Lee Junior High School and they say that they’ve had to add several bins because they’ve gotten thousands of donations.

“We just realize that one in four kids in Northeast Louisiana, they’re hungry every day. So if we can just help those kids, just during the Christmas holiday, we’re giving back to the community,” said LJHS Principal Dana Mullins.

Ashley Kery, an 8th Grader at LJHS, said, “It is so amazing to help people because there are some people that don’t have food, that don’t have as many opportunities as we do, and it is really great to help people.”

Principal Mullins says the school hosted many competitions to help boost participation in this drive and she adds that this is just one of the many initiatives the school does year-round to promote community service.

