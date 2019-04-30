Don't get scammed in post-disaster repairs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LINCOLN Parish (4/30/19) The Lincoln parish Sheriff's Office is offering tips on selecting a contractor for your post-disaster home repairs.

LPSO provided the following list of tips to use that may help you avoid being taken advantage of.

These tips include:

-Obtain references from people you know

-Ask your contractor for references

-Make sure that your contractor is licensed and insured

-Agree on completion criteria prior to hiring

-If your contractor asks for payment in advance, only pay a portion

-Confirm that quality materials are used and verify satisfactory completion

For more guidelines for choosing a contractor as well as warning signs to be aware of, please visit http://www.iaqa.org/…/tips-for-hiring-a-contractor-natural…/ for additional information.

Also, don’t forget that you can go to www.lslbc.louisiana.gov to find out if a contractor is licensed.