Domestic violence situation leads to Union Parish High School lockdown

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Farmerville Police have released more information about what lead to Union Parish High School being put on lockdown Monday, November 1, 2021, on their Facebook page. According to deputies, the Union Parish High School staff were told about a domestic situation that happened off-campus and both parties were on campus at the time teachers were notified. Deputies say a female victim called staff members to her aid, and they immediately called the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies.

The School Resource Deputy was advised the male suspect was inside his personal vehicle in the parking lot armed with a handgun. The Farmerville Police Department was called in to help the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office as the school was immediately placed on lockdown.

Deputies say they arrested Kirby Steward, 41, of Farmerville, in the school parking lot by the Resource Deputies. According to deputies, they found a loaded handgun in his possession along with Schedule 1 Narcotics.

Further investigation from the Farmerville Police Department shows that Steward was holding a female against her will through the night before and injured her many times, according to deputies. Deputies also say she asked for help from the Union Parish High School Staff when she went inside to get schoolwork for her kids.

Deputies say the woman was taken to a medical facility where she was treated for head and facial injures. When investigators were given a search warrant for Steward’s property, they searched a storage building where they found more narcotics.

Steward was booked into Union Parish Detention Center on the following charges:

Second Degree Battery Aggravated Battery (3 counts)

Domestic Abuse Battery by Strangulation

Violation of Protective Orders (2 counts)

Possession of Firearm by Persons Convicted of Certain Felonies Possession or Carrying a Firearm in School/Firearm Free Zones

Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana)

Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine)

Possession of Uniform CDS Substance Law (Drug-Free School Zone)

False Imprisonment with a Dangerous Weapon.

