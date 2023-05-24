MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence and other shelters across the state are requesting state funding to help with the lack of resources. The coalition director says over the last five years, much of the federal funding has been significantly cut. This leaves the shelters to work with half of their original funding.

If you’re loved one or you are experiencing domestic violence you would hope that if you reached out to a shelter a bed would be available for your or your loved one. Unfortunately for many people in Louisiana that is not the case. They reach out and the beds are full. Basically, are overstretched we are under resource as a network of shelters. Our shelters all across the state are reliant on federal funding and local donations. Both federal funding and local donations are notoriously inconsistent and that makes it very hard for shelters to provide a consistent level of services from year to year. So that makes the need for state fundings for this issue even more urgent.” Mariah Wineski, director of Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence

According to reports, there are 17 domestic violence shelters in Louisiana. The Wellspring in Monroe has one of these shelters in the area; the CEO says they have seen seven domestic violence homicides in the past few months.

The fact that we have had that many homicides related to this crime indicates the increasing complexity of the crime, severity and the lethality. I think it’s very important that Louisiana step up. Caroline Cascio, CEO of The Wellspring

If you or anyone else experience domestic violence, please call 318-323-1505 or 800-799-7233. You can also visit The Wellspring website for resources and more information.