Domestic dispute leads to standoff with Monroe Police

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers with the Monroe Police Department are at Texas Avenue and South Second Street working a domestic dispute.
According to police there was a domestic dispute between a man and a woman who are dating.
Early reports from the scene are that the man pulled a gun on her and ran causing a police chase.
Neighbors say police found him at his family’s house.
The suspect has been arrested. No one was hurt.
This is a developing story and we will continue to follow it, bringing you updates as they are made available.
